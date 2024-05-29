Foster carers celebrated for their work with special event

Around 120 of Walsall Council’s foster carers, and their families, were celebrated at an event on May 23.

The council’s fostering service hosted an event at Calderfields Golf Club in Walsall to celebrate the borough’s foster carer families, and thank them for their commitment to providing safe and loving homes for children and young people.

The event was held to coincide with Foster Care Fortnight, a national campaign which recognises the crucial role of foster carers across the United Kingdom.

The day was an opportunity for the fostering community to get together, share personal highlights and special moments during their fostering journeys, and enjoy lunch, poetry, and musical performances.

Rita Homer, director of Children’s Social Work at Walsall Council said, “Our fostering community open up their homes and their hearts day in, day out, to some of our most vulnerable children.

“This group of people deserve endless recognition for the positive impacts they have upon children’s lives, so it’s only right the council celebrates them at events like this one.

“It was great to see the fostering community connect, share stories, and be proud of each other’s achievements.

“What was particularly lovely to see, was how our Mockingbird constellations came together on-the-day, which just shows the strength of our hubs and how they really are such a pillar of support for new and experienced foster carers."

Councillor Stacie Elson, portfolio holder for Children’s Services at Walsall Council, said, “Our foster carers deserve to feel valued all-year round, but Foster Care Fortnight is an opportunity in the calendar to really celebrate their role in society and thank them for what they do.

“We are always looking for more carers in Walsall, to help change lives and shape positive futures for our children and young people.

“Thank you once again to our amazing fostering community, we couldn’t do it without you.”