'I started dancing here when I was two - and loved it so much I ended up running the academy!'

And Christa Collard credits founder Diane Millard as the catalyst for the success and longevity of the academy, which is this year celebrating 60 golden years.

Founder: Diane Millard, aged 80 (front) and former pupil who now runs the school Christa Collard holding a special anniversary book and watched by present day pupils.

Sprightly Diane started the academy in 1964 in a former pub – the Butts Inn – and still dons her dance shoes after recently turning 80.

An archive picture shows founder Diane Millard in clogs

Founder Diane Millard in the early 90's.

Christa first started as a pupil in 1982 and Diane and other teachers helped her go on to a glittering career in dance which has encompassed ballet, contemporary, modern and tap.