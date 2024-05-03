Public help requested with finding missing teenager

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal as it looks to find 15-year-old Paiven from Walsall, who was reported as going missing on Friday.

The force said Paiven was 5ft 2ins tall of medium build and with long, black hair and was last seen wearing a light-blue tracksuit, black trainers and a black jacket.

It has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible by calling 999.

Paiven has gone missing from Walsall. Photo: West Midlands Police

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Paiven?

"The 15-year-old has gone missing from Walsall and we’re concerned for her welfare.

"If you have any information that can help us find her please call 999 and quote reference PID 443170."