New programme set to bring social care transformation

Walsall is one of seven new areas chosen to deliver the Families First for Children (FFC) Pathfinder programme, which will make sure targeted early help is available for families suffering domestic abuse, addiction, or poor mental health, to help them overcome adversity before issues escalate and children are put at risk of harm.

The scheme was launched in three areas in 2023 after after a major child care review in 2022 and reports into the murders of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and Star Hobson in 2020 and Alfie Steele's death in 2021.

Where child protection is necessary, it will be carried out by social workers with greater expertise and experience, and the wider family will stay involved in decision-making.

Other areas selected include Luton, Redbridge, Lewisham, Warrington, Warwickshire and The Wirral, and follow initial testing which began last year in Dorset, Lincolnshire, and Wolverhampton.

The pathfinder, backed by up to £19.5 million, sits at the core of the government's ambitious children's social care reform strategy, Stable Homes, Built on Love, aiming to revamp the current system to focus more on early intervention and best practice child protection where that is required.

Other reforms being tested include strengthened support for wider family members like grandparents, aunts or uncles to help them step in and provide support to children to help them continue living with their parents. for example help with additional weekly costs, buying a new bed, or topping up lost wages.

Children, Families and Wellbeing Minister, David Johnston, said: “Every child deserves a safe and loving environment, where they are protected and can thrive.

“The progress we are making with our children’s social care reforms with the support of Walsall will make sure all families can access the right support before issues escalate, helping keep more children in safe and loving homes.”

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died after suffering months of abuse

The Families First programme will transform how Walsall supports families and children by creating multi-disciplinary family help teams, to make sure families with multiple needs can access all the support they need earlier and in one place.

It will also make greater use of extended family members, with them being the first port of call if extra support is required, and practical and financial support provided to them if needed and establish dedicated multi-agency child protection teams.

Finally, it will create stronger and clearer multi-agency safeguarding processes, including an increased role for education and improved information sharing.

The children’s social care reform strategy published last year, Stable Homes, Built on Love responded to recommendations made in the Independent Review of Children's Social Care, led by Josh MacAlister and the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel’s review into the tragic deaths of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and Star Hobson.

The findings showed the care system was often fragmented and struggling to meet the needs of children and families across England.

For more information, visit Families first for children (FFC) pathfinder programme and family networks pilot (FNP) - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)