Boy admits death by dangerous driving charge over Blakenall accident.

The boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, appeared at Wolverhampton Youth Court today. He will appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on May 22 for sentencing.

Katniss Seleznev died on the evening of July 27 last year after a stolen bike the boy was riding collided with the seven-year-old as she played on Turnstone Road in Blakenall. The motorbike didn’t stop.

Officers arrested the boy shortly after the incident.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The guilty plea is a positive step and the court process now needs to run to its conclusion.

“I will continue to remind people that speculation especially on social media does not help Katniss’ family.

“Katniss’ death has had a huge impact on her family and our thoughts remain with them as they continue to come to terms with the tragedy.”