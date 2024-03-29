Dealer who ran Class A drug supply line in Walsall pleads guilty

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police acted on information to take down the illegal drug network, known as the "Flash Line", which was co-ordinated by Adeeb Ahmed.

County Lines Taskforce officers raided an address in The Delves, Walsall, on Monday morning where they found "several thousands" of pounds in cash.

Class A drugs were also discovered in a car which was linked to ringleader Ahmed.

Adeeb Ahmed is facing time behind bars

The 25-year-old, from Walsall, was arrested and charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs over an eight month period from July last year, possession with intent to supply and having criminal property.

He pleaded guilty to the offences at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday and has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on April 29.