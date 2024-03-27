'Urgent' repairs needed on Walsall's historic buildings

Walsall Council planning officers have given the green light for much-needed repairs to be made to a row of Grade II Listed properties on Lichfield Street.

Blockages and defects to the drainage system have resulted in the basement areas of the buildings being flooded.

There are businesses occupying the ground floor properties but offices on the upper floors are empty.

Applicant Dr Elizabeth Donald said urgent repairs to the side and rear were needed to prevent any further damage being caused by rainwater.

Agents Heritage Matters said: “The building has retail units on the ground floor, some of which are occupied with vacant office space on the first and second floors.

“The upper floors have stood vacant for numerous years with no significant interest from potential tenants.

“The upper floors are accessed via two private doorways off Lichfield Street. To the rear are a series of service yards which are currently unused – with the exception of one toilet used by a ground floor shop.

“The rear service yards are accessed via a gateway off Lichfield Street frontage. The rear backyards are subject to flooding due to defective drainage, and this is flooding the basement levels of all these properties.

“The public benefits of these proposals include, importantly, the stopping of flooding of the basements of these listed buildings; the repair of the foul and surface water drainage systems; and, repair of damaged areas of blue brick in the rear yards.

“The proposals will not adversely affect this listed heritage asset, the settings of the nearby listed buildings or the conservation area.

“The proposals are beneficial and would help preserve the overall special architectural and current historic interest of this listed heritage asset.”