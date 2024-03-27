Man pleads guilty to string of burglaries in Walsall

Nicholas Edwards, 39, pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary of a dwelling, six counts of attempted burglary with intent to steal when he appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court sitting at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The case relates to a string of burglaries at homes in the Walsall area in October last year. His crimes included a burglary at a house in Oakridge Drive in the Short Heath area of Willenhall on October 24, where car keys and a laptop were taken, and attempted break-ins at two other properties in the street.