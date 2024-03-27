Historic church 'smoke logged' after large fire in grounds

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Fire Service was called to reports of a fire at 2.31pm yesterday (Tuesday) to Birchills Street, Walsall.

Fire engines from Walsall, Aldridge and Bloxwich attended the blaze with 14 firefighters tackling the fire in a large shed in the grounds of the church.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said: "The wooden shed, which was vacant, has been entirely affected by fire. Crews are making good progress as they work in two sectors to bring the fire under control.

"The nearby church has been smoke-logged, due to its proximity to the affected building. Birchill Street has been closed as we work at the scene."

The spokesman added: "Shortly before 2.25pm on Tuesday, we responded to Birchills Street in Walsall. A 4x4 brigade response vehicle from Walsall and fire engines from Aldridge and Bloxwich are in attendance, crewed by 14 firefighters.

"The first arrived within five minutes of being mobilised. This is a large shed fire in the grounds of a church. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are using two hose reels to tackle the blaze."

St Andrews Church is an Anglican church and has been at the centre of the community in Walsall for almost a century. The next major event at the church will be its Easter programme of services but it is unknown whether it will be able to open due to the smoke damage.