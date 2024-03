Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Russell Cycles in Stafford Street was established on February 19, 1934 by who was also known by his nickname Nutty Russell.

He was a top amateur racing cyclist in his day and was best remembered for his F R Russell lightweight cycle, which was launched in 1949. He passed away about 30 years ago.

The shop he founded has been in virtually the same spot in Stafford Street since its opening and it kept going during the Second World War when running a cycle shop was a reserved occupation as so many people went to work on two wheels.

F.R Nutty Russell

His granddaughter Sue Stanton is the third generation of the family to run the enterprise and she is assisted by mechanic Bret Taylor.

old b&w pic of Russell's Cycles in Walsall

She explains how customers old and young have been calling into the shop to congratulate the family for the milestone achievement. Visitors have included Walsall's mayor Councillor Chris Towe and former mayor Councillor Richard Worrall who rode his bicycle to civic events instead of using the mayoral car.

Russell Cycles owner Sue Stanton with Bret Taylor

"It's been really nice getting to know my customers over the years. They are very loyal and quite a few some whose parents brought them here to get their first bikes, are now bringing their children and grandchildren. for new bikes and repairs.

"We pride ourselves on being a family orientated business and as a result we get a lot of recommendations from customers. I have no idea why my grandad was called Nutty, but my dad Gordon was also given the nickname and the shop is still known locally as Nutty Russells.

"It was also nice of the mayor to call in. I was shocked when he told that he used to come to the shop when he was a boy and that he remembered my granddad," she, aged 56, says.

Life long customer Jack Haddock, then aged 86, outside Russell Cycles in 2014

The Russell family has seen the fashion in cycles change over the past 90 years with brands like BMX, Raleigh Chopper, mountain bikes, racers, dual suspension and with electric-powered bikes and hybrid bikes suitable for commuting to work are now all the rage.

"Apart from electric bikes which are fitted with all sort of new technology and need diagnostic work, we can repair them all. We have seen technology of bikes develop over the years. Electric bikes are popular, but are very expensive.

"The Covid pandemic was very good for biking. A lot of more people started using bicycles to get to work because they didn't want to use public transport. The first lockdown year had a hot summer. Families rediscovered the outdoors as there wasn't much else to do and got bikes.

Sue's father Gordon Russell at the shop in 2004

"We are looking forward to continued success and as long as we can have customers coming in we'll keep going," she adds.

Others wishing them well was resident Condessa Parke who is due to take part in a sponsored cycle ride.

Business founder Fred, was aged 28, when he opened the business with £25 to invest at at the time there were seven other cycle shops in Stafford Street. He had previously been an apprentice at Taylor Brothers in nearby Green Lane in Birchills.

After the war some specialised racing and sports cycles were made and he helped to make a name for himself in the industry by competing for Walsall Roads Cycling Club. He won the club's Polytechnic Trophy in 1931 and 1932.

In those days a cycle cost about £4 and a complete one could be built from scratch in the workshop. In 1954 he moved the premises from 202 to the larger 201 Stafford Street next door which enabled him to buy hand-built cycles from manufacturers such as Dawes, Claud Butler, Viking, Raleigh and Carlton.

In 1958 Fred's son Gordon joined the business full-time after finishing his national service. Gordon passed away in 2017.

*If anyone knows why Fred was nicknamed Nutty Russell email us via mna.reporters@jpress.co.uk