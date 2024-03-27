Easter services will go ahead despite fire that damaged Walsall church's stained glass windows

Services will run as usual at St Andrews Church on Birchills Street despite the blaze that required 14 firefighters to tackle.

It is not yet known what caused the fire, which happened at around 2.31pm on Tuesday and 'entirely affected' the former vicarage in the grounds known as Avon House.

The heat from the fire is said to have 'badly damaged' some of the stained glass windows on the church, which will 'not be cheap' to repair.