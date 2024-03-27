Drivers urged to check ahead after crash on M6 causes delays of up to an hour

The crash at Junction 10 on the southbound M6, west of Walsall, was first reported at around 3.43pm on Wednesday, with one lane closing causing major delays.

Road users have reported more than 60 minutes of delays and approximately 3.5 miles of congestion, with National Highways advising drivers to check ahead of travelling.

On X, National Highways West Midlands said: "There are delays of up to one hour on the M6 southbound within Junction 10 following a collision.

"Traffic was held, however one lane is now closed. Approximately 3.5 miles of congestion."

Emergency services have been approached for more information.