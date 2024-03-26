Shop plan for Walsall pub branded ‘stupid’ as 500 sign petition

Bar Investments Ltd have put forward a proposal to Walsall Council planning officers to transform the Bridge Tavern, based on Bentley Lane, into a new convenience store.

But the plan sparked strong opposition from people who said the location was the ‘wrong place’ for a shop as the building sits at the road’s well-used junction with High Road.

Short Heath ward councillor Josh Whitehouse started a petition which drew support from hundreds of people within a few days. He submitted the petition into Walsall Council’s cabinet at a meeting last week.