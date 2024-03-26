Fire crews work to tackle blaze near to Walsall town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A 4x4 Brigade Response Vehicle from Walsall and a Fire Engine from Bloxwich were called to reports of a fire on Birchills Street in Walsall around 2.31pm on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a fire.

The blaze was in a large shed on the grounds of a church, with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and hose reels to tackle the fire.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Shortly before 2.25pm on Tuesday (26 February), we responded to Birchills Street in Walsall.

"A 4x4 brigade response vehicle from Walsall and fire engines from Aldridge and Bloxwich are in attendance, crewed by 14 firefighters.

"The first arrived within five minutes of being mobilised.

"This is a large shed fire in the grounds of a church. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are using two hose reels to tackle the blaze."