Apartments plan for ‘forgotten’ Walsall warehouse agreed

First Tier Developments Ltd have been given the green light by Walsall Council planning officers to demolish existing buildings on Canal Street and construct two new blocks providing a total of 45 new flats.

The building sits between two existing apartment blocks and the developer said it had been empty for some time.

They added their development will sit nicely with other regeneration projects which have played a key part in improving the area.

Agents JBVJ Architects said: “This forgotten site creates an uncomfortable visual appearance and has been identified as an opportunity to enhance the canal side experience and waterside living.