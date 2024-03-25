Rare Victorian centrepiece bought for £25 in Walsall decades ago sells for thousands at auction

In 1950 factory worker Anne Pincher bought the ‘Shell Flower Bearers’ exhibition piece made by Minton & Co, of Stoke-on-Trent, in circa 1875.

Measuring a whopping 99cm wide, it’s modelled as two mermaids supporting a scallop shell.

The 150-year-old antique used to take pride of place in Anne’s front room in Darlaston – but later stored tights and bric-a-brac on her landing.

The Minton majolica ceramics piece. Photo: Hansons

It sparked a bidding battle at Hansons Auctioneers’ Derbyshire saleroom on Thursday and sold to a private UK buyer for a premium-inclusive total of £6,560 (£5,000 hammer price).

Gillian Finney, connoisseur ceramics consultant at Hansons, said: “I’m delighted this Minton majolica marvel achieved the price it deserved. It’s extremely rare.

"The design is listed in the 1871 Art Journal and a similar example was displayed at London’s Victoria and Albert Exhibition in 1873.