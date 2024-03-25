Motorway hit by disruption after two-vehicle collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The M6 southbound carriageway was left with two lanes closed and 30 minutes of delays for more than an hour on Monday afternoon after the collision, which happened between junctions 10a and 10 at around 1.20pm.

A crew from West Midlands Ambulance Service was called the scene and treated the female driver of the car, who the service said did not appear injured, but was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital for further assessment.

The motorway was confirmed as fully reopened by National Highways at around 2.45pm, with residual delays of around 30 minutes.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at around 1.20pm to reports of an RTC between junctions 10a and 10 of the M6 near Walsall.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a car and a lorry had been involved in a collision.

"The driver of the car, a woman, did not appear injured but was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital for further assessments."