Safety measures to come for Walsall road where several people have been killed

Walsall Council bosses said the busy Chester Road, which is on the town’s border with Stonnall, has been included in the West Midlands Local Transport Plan Settlement and Transport Capital Programme for the coming year.

The overall plan will see more than £2 million spent on maintenance, network improvements and road safety schemes across the borough for 2024/25.

But the fears of residents in and around Chester Road were highlighted at a full council meeting last month.

Adrian Walters, chairman of the Stonnall Campaign About Roads (SCAR), told councillors there had been five deaths on the stretch of the road since 2002 with a number of other crashes and near-misses.

The latest tragedy saw 58-year-old father Alan Preston killed when his bike was involved in a collision with a car at the Chester Road and Lazy Hill Road junction on February 24 last year.

Chester Road, at the junction of Lazy Hill, on the Walsall and Stonnall border. Photo: Google Street View

Mr Walters said members of SCAR wanted to see improved safety at the junctions with Lazy Hill, Gravelly Lane, Main Street and Downes Gate which they considered dangerous and confusing for road users.

At Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, Walsall Council’s deputy leader Adrian Andrew confirmed funding has been allocated.

A report to the committee showed more than £54,000 will be spent at Chester Road/Lazy Hill in the coming year on measures including average speed cameras.

Walsall Council leader Mike Bird said: “I was approached following a couple of fatalities at the junction of Gravelly Lane, Chester Road and Birch Lane along with Main Street.

“Road safety is important, dangerous junctions will be addressed and average speed cameras down Chester Road are on the cards.

“This shows the commitment we have to improving the roads in Walsall.”

Councillor Andrew said: “This is over £2 million worth of investment in our highway infrastructure.

“We as a council utilise the grant funding to deliver the highways maintenance programme and the local network improvement programme and also road safety improvements across the borough.

“This will significantly improve the maintenance in the borough and the safety of people across our communities.”