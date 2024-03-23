Seven swimming pools in region receive £1.5 million funding boost

Hundreds of facilities have received government investment to help improve the energy efficiency of their pools and leisure centres.

Measures being supported by the latest Swimming Pool Support Fund investment include funding for new heating systems, solar panels, better insulation and other energy saving interventions.

With the increase in energy costs over recent years, the government has recognised the importance of these facilities to people of all ages.

The latest round of funding is intended to help the longer term energy and financial resilience of the sector, with 96 per cent of applicants for the latest round being successful in the application for government and Sport England funding.

In total, this means that 442 swimming pools in 367 local authorities will have benefited from a share of £80 million funding since the fund was announced in last year’s budget.

Sports Minister Stuart Andrew said: “We are sticking to our plan to get millions more people active by 2030, because we know that active people are fitter, happier and healthier.

“Millions of people swim every year in England, but increased energy costs mean some pools are struggling financially.

“This further £60 million of support from the government and Sport England will ensure hundreds of swimming pools can lower their operating costs in the long run, and continue to provide an important service for communities across the country.”

Facilities in the region which have received funding are:

Oak Park Active Living Centre in Walsall - £503,974

West Bromwich Leisure Centre - £297,854

Halesowen Leisure Centre - £176,125

Penkridge Leisure Centre - £126,500

Rugeley Leisure Centre - £238,275

Stafford Leisure Centre - £214,615

Wyre Forest Leisure Centre in Kidderminster - £25,000

Successful applicants have been funded to make renovations to facilities which are expected to reduce their energy consumption.

Other criteria for selection included an assessment of the expected energy saving, distances from other pools, and the strategic importance of each site at a local level.

Interventions for this phase of the SPSF includes insulation and pool covers, solar panels and energy efficient lighting in an effort to keep overheads down, and has been boosted by an extra £20 million of Sport England National Lottery funding to help even more facilities.

Sport England executive director for place Lisa Dodd-Mayne said: "Swimming pools and leisure centres are vital community resources and are enormously important in helping people to be physically active.

“Many pools have faced a real and significant threat to their survival this year, as local authorities and operators have battled the challenge of increased energy and wider costs, weakened reserves and difficulties with retaining staff.

“Sport England is proud of the role we’ve played in supporting these facilities through this difficult period. We hope today’s funding announcement will enable more public pools to improve their energy efficiency to be more environmentally and financially sustainable so they remain available for future generations to enjoy."