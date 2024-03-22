Arboretum ready to mark 150 years with free day of fun

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The free live music and celebration event to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Walsall Arboretum will take place on Saturday, May 4.

The event will take place between 12pm and 7pm and will be exactly 150 years since the grand opening of the Arboretum back in 1874.

An array of activities will be on offer on the day, with something for everyone, ranging from the much-loved miniature railway returning for the day to talks and showcases from the various groups which make use of the Arboretum.

There will also be children's rides, food stalls and bars, traditional games and boat rides on the lake, where payment will be needed.

The world’s first all-female Slade tribute band, Slady, will headline the celebrations alongside a host of talented, mainly local, musicians.

Walsall Council said that Slady are the perfect choice for the festivities, paying homage to Walsall native, lead singer and guitarist of Slade, Noddy Holder.

Councillor Chris Towe, Mayor of Walsall, said: “This event gives us all the opportunity to come together and celebrate one of Walsall’s most loved and cherished attractions.

"For 150 years, Walsall Arboretum has been a place for exercise, play, relaxation, community activities, as well as providing a home for wildlife and nature to flourish.

“We are very excited about the music and activities that will be on offer, and proud to put on the event at no cost to attendees.

"I encourage everyone and anyone to join us on the day to celebrate one of the finest public parks in the Midlands.”

The day will feature both a main stage and an acoustic stage, hosted by well-known local DJ Dicky Dodd.

Main Stage acts on the day will feature Slady, Midnight Crossing, Inareko, Noise Candy, Voices Entwined Choir, the West Midlands Concert Band and the City of Birmingham Brass Band.

Acoustic Stage acts will feature Aayushi Jain, Jessai Dessai, Gavin Medza, the Clarkes & Co and Christopher Crompton.

Other activities on the day include a miniature railway, children's rides, food stalls and bars, guided history walks around the Arboretum, boating on the lake, walkabout entertainment and a wildlife management forum with park staff.