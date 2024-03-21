Fly-tippers branded a ‘disgrace

Walsall Council cabinet members issued fresh warnings to culprits as they approved new maximum levels of fines for offenders caught committing offences in the borough.

Anyone caught dropping litter in the borough could face a penalty of up to £500 while fly-tipping could see a maximum £1,000 fine dished out.

Failure to adhere to the household duty of care – ensuring people employed to take away waste are authorised – will also see a maximum charge of £500.

In some cases, such as when offenders pay quickly within an immediate period of time, discounted fines are given.

A report to cabinet showed more than 600 fixed penalty notices were issued across Walsall since January 2023.

Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader for resilient communities, highlighted issues on Pelsall High Street, which has seen 327 littering offences in just 18 months.

Councillor Perry, who represents the Pelsall ward, said the vast majority of offenders were from outside Walsall – one coming from as far away as Londonderry.

The rubbish was believed to be linked to one takeaway but community protection officers said the issues could not be attributed to any single premises in the area.

Councillor Perry said: “It is a scourge of our society and blight on our landscape and on our towns.

“By implementing strict enforcement to act as that deterrent to fly-tipping and littering, that’s what these fines are designed to do.

“We will continually utilise our technology and community reporting to catch offenders. We will enforce penalties for businesses and individuals while we will also ensure we educate on the social impact of littering and fly-tipping.

“One of our areas of focus this will be business and household waste because what we are seeing is we are getting it right removing waste from council owned land or public spaces but we are seeing a less swifter approach from private properties, businesses and landlords.

“Why should it be up to this authority to invest money in CCTV to police their land? Be responsible landlords and landowners instead of passing the buck to this council.

“We have the conversation about the challenging financial position and we’re spending upwards of £500,000 every year dealing with this problem.

“We’ve caught 327 plus individuals for littering offences (in Pelsall High Street). Some people are throwing almost a full takeaway onto the street, as well as other items.

“It’s hurting our communities when people who don’t live there – the majority of the 327 did not live in Pelsall let alone Walsall – can come into the area with two fingers up and chuck litter and rubbish on to your streets. It’s a disgrace.”

He added: “Yet again, a massive thank you to all those tireless individuals who go out in all weathers day in and day out voluntarily clearing up litter from our streets. They do it without little reward but they do it because they care.”

Council leader Mike Bird added: “Of the 327 littering offences, people as far away as Rochdale, Birkenhead, Aldershot, Londonderry. Some of those were on cloned plates. We will find you and we will fine you.

“Those who find it acceptable to come into a village as nice as Pelsall and throw their rubbish out the window – no, no no.”