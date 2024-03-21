Easter 2024: Preparations in hand for Walking the Way of the Cross procession in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The traditional walk of witness event is taking place on Good Friday and follows the story of Jesus of Nazareth carrying his cross, guarded by Roman soldiers with the characters played by actors.

During the procession which sets off from Gallery Square in the town centre at 10.30am there are stopping points in Park Street for Bible readings and sketches as the drama unfolds. The walk finishes with Jesus’ crucifixion and a service on The Bridge featuring music, prayers and an address.

Walking The Way Of The Cross in 2007

The event is organised by Walsall Town Centre Ministry with contributions from a number of churches from different denominations. The event attracts Christians from across the borough and the surrounding area, and is usually attended by several hundred people.

The service usually finishes at about 11.30am.

Jesus' suffering depicted in Walsall town centre in 2007

Malcolm Rose, of organising group, says: "We look forward to a wonderful celebration of this special day in the Christian calendar. We pray that the weather will be kind to us."

Walking the Way of the Cross in 2009

In 2022 around 400 people took part in the return of the procession after it was held online using images from previous events for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Walsall Town Centre Ministry event in 2009

This year the new Walsall Easter Festival organised separately by Love Walsall will start at about midday after the procession ends.

Other Good Friday parades in the region include Stafford Walk of Witness in Victoria Park.