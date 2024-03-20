Homes plan for closed former pub

Laxmi Properties has put forward a proposal to create seven apartments along with two new houses on the Royal Oak site in Oxford Street.

The pub closed in February and any hopes of reopening it diminished when the Covid lockdown came into force the following month.

Efforts to sell the property as a business have failed and the developer said there were a number of other pubs in the vicinity which would cater for punters.

If approved, the plans will see the pub converted into seven apartments, with the semi-detached houses being built on land behind the building.

Walsall Council planning officers are expected to make a decision on the proposal next month.

Agents Cedar Planning said: “The Royal Oak closed in February 2020. The Covid pandemic has severely impacted on the hospitality industry, and it was because of this strain that the previous owner could not reopen.

“Prior to its closure, the owner made several attempts to increase business to make the pub more viable, including food and drink offers. Unfortunately these were unsuccessful.

“The public house was put on the market in 2017, prior to the impact of Covid. Despite extensive efforts from Marrion & Co Letting Agents, there was a lack of interest from potential buyers who were interested in operating the property as a public house or community facility.

“The building itself is now in a condition where it requires a full refurbishment programme to bring it up to modern standards.

“The amount of work and money required to provide this has put off potential

purchasers, especially given the uncertainty in the hospitality sector.

“It also is unable to offer some of the services to customers that other public

houses can offer, for example room hire or a modern beer garden/outdoor seating area.

“All of the factors above demonstrate that there is no longer a need for the

facility in this location, and that there are other existing facilities in the area which can accommodate local needs.”