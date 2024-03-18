TV premiere date announced for Steven Knight's new drama This Town filmed across the Black Country

This Town has been created and written by Peaky Blinders creator, Steven Knight and is the story of an extended family and a group of young people who are drawn into an explosive and thrilling music scene in the Midlands in the early 1980s.

The series was filmed in locations across the Black Country including West Bromwich and Walsall.

All episodes of This Town will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from Sunday, March 31 at 6am.

The first episode will air on BBC One on Sunday, March 31 at 9pm.