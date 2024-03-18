Express & Star
Man who tried to steal cables at railway station just avoids immediate prison sentence

A man who trespassed onto a railway in a bid to cut away cables has just avoided going to prison.

By David Stubbings
Blake Pattison trespassed and went to seal cables near Bescot Stadium station

A 38-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, was handed to Blake Pattison when he appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The 32-year-old admitted trespassing on railway property, two counts of possession of a knife/sharp pointed article in public and attempted theft.

The charges dated back to October 1 last year when Pattison went to Bescot Stadium station to try and remove lineside cables.

