Heart charity completes environmental work after grant help

Heart Care Healthy Living in Walsall has completed the project to transform the facility’s heating system and dramatically cut CO2 emissions with the installation of cutting-edge reversible heat pump technology.

The project was made possible thanks to a grant of £50,000 from Enovert Community Trust.

For more than 25 years, Heart Care Healthy Living has provided the community with crucial services in cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation.

The organisation works with the NHS to offer rehabilitation programmes to patients referred from Manor Hospital, New Cross Hospital, and local GPs.

The new system is a unique two-pipe heat recovery system that uses water as the heat transfer vehicle, reducing the overall amount of refrigerant in the system.

The state-of-the-art technology ensures a constant temperature throughout the year whilst delivering a remarkable 80% reduction in CO2 emissions over the previous gas heating system, contributing to the Centre's commitment to eco-friendly practices.

Suzanne Ursell, Heart Care Healthy Living manager, said: "We’d like to thank Enovert Community Trust for its support with this project.

"The new system has enabled us to control the temperature throughout the year, providing consistent warmth and comfort to patients whilst they exercise.

"This is a great benefit to staff, volunteers, and patients, ensuring we can continue our charity's mission to help those in our local community suffering from heart and lung diseases and other long-term conditions."

Angela Haymonds, trust manager of Enovert Community Trust, said: “The Trust is delighted to have supported Heart Care Healthy Living with this project.

"The Centre offers such a crucial facility to the community, and I’m pleased that with these new upgrades, the fantastic work that is carried out at the Centre can continue, ensuring a more comfortable environment for patients and volunteers, whilst reducing the building’s carbon footprint.”

Heart Care Healthy Living is located just over three miles from Highfields South Landfill Site.

For more information on Enovert Community Trust, contact Angela Haymonds on 01753 582513 or ahaymonds@enovertct.org or visit www.enovertct.org