£60k of cigarettes seized after police respond to Walsall burglary

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The investigation comes after West Midlands Police announced that they seized the illegal goods after responding to a burglary on Sutton Road, Walsall, shortly after 1am on Monday morning.

On arrival at the address, police found a quantity of cigarettes on the front driveway, before searching the home further and finding the rest inside of the address.

Announcing the seizure, West Midlands Police said: "We seized nearly 5,000 counterfeit cigarettes worth around £60,000 after responding to a burglary in #Walsall.

"Response officers were called to a property on Sutton Road shortly before 1am this morning (Mon) following reports a property was being burgled.

"We recovered a quantity of cigarettes from the front driveway which had been discarded and seized a large quantity from inside the home."

Police have now launched an appeal for information into the mammoth sized find, asking anyone with information to contact them on their 101 number, quoting investigation number 20/306457/24.

Alternatively, anyone with information can also get in touch via the Live Chat service on the force website.