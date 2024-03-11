£380,000 fine for firm after delivery driver suffers brain injury in Walsall yard fall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Timothy Bates was delivering fuel for a temporary diesel generator at Haldane Fisher Limited’s timber processing site on Long Street in Walsall on July 28, 2022, when he fell from a trailer.

Mr Bates, who is from Stafford, had been stowing equipment in a trailer attached to his truck when the vehicle was struck by a forklift truck reversing out of a nearby mill.

This led to the trailer shunting into Mr Bates, with the 57-year-old then falling over and hitting his head onto the yard floor below.

He spent five weeks in hospital after sustaining a traumatic brain injury before spending 13 weeks in a care facility where he undertook cognitive behavioural therapy. He continues to suffer from memory loss and dizziness as a result of his injury.

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found Haldane Fisher Limited, a construction industry supplier and trading as GE Robinson, failed to identify safe systems of work for the delivery of fuel to the temporary generators at its site.

The investigation found there was inadequate segregation of vehicles and pedestrians in the yard and no measures in place to prevent forklift trucks from entering the areas in which delivery drivers were working whilst refuelling generators.

It also said that the company understood the risks associated with workplace transport, as control measures had been identified for separating pedestrians and vehicles, but these had not been implemented, while site rules had been identified but were not routinely implemented or monitored by the company.

Haldane Fisher Limited, headquartered at Shepherds Way, Carnbane Industrial Estate in Newry, Northern Ireland, pleaded guilty to breaching Sections 2(1) and 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 for failing to discharge its general health, safety and welfare duty to an employee.

The company was fined £380,000 and ordered to pay £5,934.50 in costs at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on March 1.

HSE inspector Heather Campbell said: “This case highlights the dangers arising from inadequate management of workplace transport.

"It also highlights the requirements to ensure the safety of non-employees including contractors at employer’s sites.”