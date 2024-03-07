Walsall meat store reopens after mouse droppings found forcing temporary closure

A1 Halal Meat on Caldmore Road, Walsall, reopened on February 28, after owners undertook a thorough cleaning process in the store after being forced to close.

The meat seller was forced to close after Environmental Health officers were greeted with mice droppings not only on the floor, but also in trays and containers used for herbs and spices.

Inspectors, who visited Halal Meat On February 22, also found dropping and nesting materials in a chest freezer along with multiple access holes and gaps identified throughout the premises.

In addition to these, a gnawed plastic bag was also discovered underneath the till of the store, with further evidence of gnawing found in the insulation foam near the meter box of the premises.

Environmental Health Officers determined that there was an imminent risk to the health of the public and issued a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice, temporarily closing the business.

Walsall Council officers attended Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on February 27, 2024, where, when seeing photographic evidence, it was concluded that the Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice had been correctly served, resulting in a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Order.

Councillor Garry Perry, Deputy leader and portfolio holder for resilient communities at Walsall Council: "I want to place on record my thanks to our environment health professionals who work hard to keep us safe.

"I welcome this action as an infestation of mice within any food business poses a very serious risk to public health.

"To keep everyone safe, food businesses must remain clean and adhere to food hygiene laws, and we are ready to take necessary action against those who flout the law."

The shop has now reopened following an extensive cleaning period by the staff members, this included undertaking pest-proofing and pest control treatment.