Human trafficker jailed after raping and forcing woman into prostitution 'with clients in Walsall'

Francisc Lazaroiu has been sentenced to a 14-year jail term on Friday, March 1, at Birmingham Crown Court, after being found guilty after a re-trial of raping a 19-year-old woman at an address in Birmingham in 2021.

Francisc and his parents, Antonio Lazaroiu, 41, and mother Florina Ion, 39, had in July last year, each been jailed by the court for eight years for trafficking the young women for sexual exploitation.

The 24-year-old and his parents had been found guilty of controlling prostitution for gain and human trafficking after luring the Romanian teenager to the UK with claims of a job in retail.

However, the courts heard that the promise of a better life was a lie, and they instead forced the 19-year-old into prostitution at their homes in Handsworth while also driving her to clients in Walsall, and then taking the money she earned.

During the ordeal, they also subjected the girl to verbal and physical abuse, frequently beating her, with Francisc also repeatedly raping her during the seven-month ordeal.

The young woman was saved when, after one particularly brutal ordeal, she fled the property in May 2021, and found sanctuary with a neighbour, who called the police.

DC Andrew Jones, from the West Midlands Police Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit (RASSO) said: "This young woman was subjected to vile abuse, fear and sexual violence by people who exploited her after she mistakenly believed they could offer her decent prospects in the UK.

"We worked closely with the International Justice Mission, to ensure she has been given the most suitable support as we guided her through the process of bringing her tormentors before the courts."

The RASSO team worked with the young woman to compile evidence against her three captors and, alongside an anti-slavery group International Justice Missing, also supported her through the process.