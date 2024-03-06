'I was scared I would be killed as a witness' – Claims teenager accused of murdering Bailey Atkinson

Nvaah Whitter and eight other teenagers are charged with the murder of 23-year-old Mr Atkinson in Walsall town centre on January 28 last year.

Whitter claimed only to be in a car with the other defendants at the time of the murder due to a chance meeting earlier that evening and told jurors at Nottingham Crown Court he had no idea who the victim was.

The prosecution alleges that Mr Atkinson was attacked with knives and machetes in retaliation for an attack on one defendant's younger brother the previous November.

However, Whitter, taking the stand, claimed he was shocked and scared when he saw the brutal attack on Mr Atkinson.