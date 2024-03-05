Man arrested on suspicion of Walsall sexual assault and attempted kidnapping remains in custody

The arrest comes after an incident on Saturday, March 2, where a 17-year-old girl was approached by a man in a vehicle on Broadway, Walsall.

During the incident, which took place shortly before 11pm, the girl was approached by the man, who attempted to coax her into the vehicle.

When she refused, the man got out of the vehicle, and then punched and kicked her. The teenage girl managed to escape from the man before running to a nearby home for help.

West Midlands Police said it was linking the incident to the assault of a woman in her 20s on February 28, on Scarborough Road, Walsall, where a man approached her from behind before punching her in the face, where she received bruising and swelling.

She managed to break free from the man before running to a nearby home for help.

Police today confirmed the 24-year-old was still in police custody while inquiries continue.

West Midlands Police has launched an appeal relating to the incident, asking anyone with information to contact officers on 101, quoting log 20/260327/24.