Walsall barn conversion to be auctioned off with £355k guide price

Old Hall Barn, near Old Hall Farm on Old Hall Lane, near Aldridge, Walsall, will have a guide price of more than £355,000 in the livestreamed auction on Wednesday, March 27.

James Mattin, managing director of Bond Wolfe, explained that the historical former agricultural building has planning and listed building consent for conversion into two three-bedroomed homes.

The site from above

Mr Mattin said: “This is a very rare opportunity to create a pair of historic barn conversion homes in an idyllic rural setting.

“Standing in 0.6 acres of grounds, the barn is individually listed as being of special architectural and historic interest and sits within the Great Barr conservation area.

“The listing identifies the barn to be of mid-18th or 19th Century construction, with an abundance of exposed timber beams, probably dating to the 17th Century.

“The existing barn extends to 3,358 sq ft, and the proposed development would comprise some 7,505 sq ft.”

Planning permission was granted in June 2021 for change of use from a former agricultural building to form two three-bedroomed dwellings.

The consent was also for associated works to the roof and the erection of two triple car parking barns to the front, with space to park a further three vehicles.

The barn is approximately 20 metres north of Old Hall farmhouse, which is Grade II-listed in its own right.

The property is located off an access road from Old Hall Lane, which in turn leads to the B4154 Beacon Road.

Mr Mattin added: “The sheer rarity of this kind of development opportunity, with existing listed building consent, is sure to attract investors and developers from across the UK and overseas to our livestreamed auction. Bidding is likely to be highly competitive.”

The Old Hall Barn is just one of scores of lots that are appearing in Bond Wolfe’s next auction, which will start at 9am.