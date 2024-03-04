Drivers face further road closures as £78m M6 Junction 10 project continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

National Highways has announced the closures as part of the latest update in the £78 million project, which is expected to reach completion later this year.

The highways body said the improvement works will ease congestion and reduce journey times.

As the project continues to get underway, the following closures and diversions have been put in place.

Lane closures on the northbound and southbound mainline carriageway approaching M6 J10

This closure has been in place since March 1 and will remain in place until March 8. It is in effect from 8pm until 5am.

There is no diversion route as they are lane closures only.

Full closure of the M6 J10 northbound entry slip road

This closure will take place from 9pm until 5am from March 4 to March 8.

Diversion route

Traffic will be diverted along the A454 (Black Country Route) westbound to the Black Country New Road, across to M6 Junction 9 to join the M6 northbound carriageway.

Full closure of the M6 J10 southbound exit slip road

This closure will take place from 9pm until 5am from March 4 to March 8.

Diversion route

To join the A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound (towards Walsall) - traffic will be diverted to exit at M6 junction 9 and follow Bescot Road, Old Pleck Road and then Pleck Road to re-join A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound.

To join the A454 (Black Country Route) westbound – traffic will be diverted to exit at M6 junction 9 and onto Black Country New Road to join the A454 Black Country Route.

Full closure of the A454 Black Country Route eastbound on the approach to the J10 roundabout

This closure will take place from 10pm until 5am from March 4 to March 8.

Diversion route

To join the M6 northbound or southbound – traffic will be diverted to the A454 Black Country Route westbound, Black Country New Road and across to join the M6 Junction 9.

To join the A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound (towards Walsall) - traffic will be diverted to the A454 Black Country Route westbound, Black Country New Road, across M6 Junction 9 and on to Old Pleck Road.

Full closure of the Wolverhampton Road West (from Arnwood Close to the junction 10 roundabout)

This closure will take place from 10pm until 5am from March 4 to March 8.

Diversion route

To join the M6 northbound or southbound - traffic will be diverted to Bentley Road North, around the roundabout to join the Black Country Route westbound to the Black Country New Road and across to M6 Junction 9

To join the A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound (towards Walsall) - traffic will be diverted to Bentley Road North, around the roundabout to join the Black Country Route westbound to the Black Country New Road, across M6 junction 9 and on to Old Pleck Road.

To join the A454 (Black Country Route) westbound - traffic will be diverted to Bentley Road North, around the roundabout to join the Black Country Route westbound.

Partial roundabout closure. No access from the Black Country Route (eastbound) entry onto the roundabout to the entry to the A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound (towards Walsall)

This closure will take place from 10pm until 5am from March 4 to March 8.

Diversion route

Traffic from A454 Wolverhampton Road westbound will be able to join the M6 southbound but not the M6 northbound as the northbound entry slip road will be closed.

Traffic wishing to join the M6 northbound will be diverted to the M6 junction 10 southbound carriageway to exit at junction 9 and re-join the M6 northbound.

Traffic will be able to use the M6 northbound exit slip to join the A454 (Black Country Route only), westbound only. There will be no access to re-join the M6 northbound or A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound (towards Walsall).

To join the A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound (towards Walsall) – traffic will be diverted along the A454 (Black Country Route) westbound to the Black Country New Road, across M6 junction 9 to Old Pleck Road.

Lane closures on A454 Wolverhampton Road westbound (from Tempus Drive (KFC) to the junction 10 roundabout)

This closure will take place from 8pm until 5am from March 4 to March 8.

There will be no diversion route in place due to it being lane closures only.

Full closure of the M6 J10 southbound exit slip road

This closure is in place from 9pm on March 8 to 6am on March 11.

Diversion route

Traffic will be diverted to junction 9 on the M6, rejoining the M6 north and exit at junction 10.

National Highways has advised the closures are subject to change at short notice due to unforeseen circumstances or poor weather conditions.

Motorists should check the National Highways feed on X, formerly Twitter, for the latest information.

The Junction 10 works has previously been met with some dissatisfaction by residents however, National Highways bosses insist they will feel the benefits once the project is complete.