Social care costs will 'cripple' council

Walsall Labour group leader Matt Ward said increasing demand for statutory adult and children’s social care services was having a huge impact on council coffers and, instead, needed to be delivered centrally.

He was speaking at a full Walsall Council meeting on Wednesday when the medium term budget was passed, including a 4.99 rise in council tax.

Part of that increase includes a ring-fenced two per cent for adult social care to help pay for rising demand in services.

Bosses said this wasn’t enough but vowed to provide the best possible care for residents who needed it regardless of price.

Councillor Ward, whose group voted against the budget said: “We’ve got to provide (children’s and adult) social services.

“But it needs taking out of local authorities and done by Government on a regional basis.

“No matter how robust we are in managing our assets and books, the demand for adult and children social services will cripple every local authority.”

Councillor Keir Pedley, portfolio holder for adult social care, said: “We’ve had this line and mantra that Government will fix social care.

“And when it comes to it, we have a white paper but yet again it is kicked in the long grass regardless of who is in power in Westminster.

“Last year, I recommended – which was controversial at the time – of not passing on a social care levy on the council tax because I wanted to send a message to Government echoing the voices of this chamber saying we need to first stabilise social care before we even attempt to fix it.

“Yes we didn’t pass on a charge last year, but it did result in £4.64 million additional funding from the Government coming into social care.

“But that is nowhere near enough given the attrition rates and people living longer, healthier and more independent lives but with more complex needs which is indeed costing this council more money.

“So unfortunately this year we’ve had no choice but to pass on the two per cent adult social care precept but we do look at the fact we have put £29.8 million investment into the portfolio and that of course is going into the front line.

“We do need to look for the future and some of that is about prevention.”

In face of criticism over services cuts outlined in this year’s budget, leader Mike Bird said: “I’d counter that by saying we are keeping our elderly safe, we are keeping our children safe.

“Keir Pedley said we are looking at quality, never mind price, and what is good for our residents.”