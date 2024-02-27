Roadworks and rail engineering works set to slow down travellers

Both drivers and rail passengers in and around Walsall are set to face delays and disruption tonight due to works on the M6 between junctions 7 for Walsall and Perry Barr and junction 6 for Birmingham, as well as some rail lines being closed late n the evening between Walsall and Hednesford.

The roadworks will see the carriageway reduced from three lanes to one for each week night over the next three weeks.

Meanwhile, the 11.32pm train between Birmingham New Street and Rugeley Trent Valley will terminate at Walsall due to the engineering works.

It will mean anyone travelling on the service towards Rugeley will have to take a rail replacement bus service, with stops at Walsall, Bloxwich, Bloxwich North, Landywood, Cannock, Hednesford, Rugeley Town and Rugeley Trent Valley.

