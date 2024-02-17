The 'temporary hostile vehicle mitigation (HVM) measures' were installed earlier this week.

The measures, which include bollards, barges and gates, secure large sections of Park Street, Bradford Street, The Bridge and Digbeth Square.

Walsall Council said it had been working with West Midlands Police and Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands to consider vulnerabilities in the town centre.

The council said they would be temporary and will be replaced with 'permanent, less intrusive measures' as part of the ongoing regeneration of the town centre.