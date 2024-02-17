Good idea or world gone mad? Mixed reaction to Walsall town centre 'hostile vehicle' barriers
New barriers put up in parts of Walsall town centre which aim to protect visitors and businesses from 'hostile vehicles' have been met with a mixed reaction.
The 'temporary hostile vehicle mitigation (HVM) measures' were installed earlier this week.
The measures, which include bollards, barges and gates, secure large sections of Park Street, Bradford Street, The Bridge and Digbeth Square.
Walsall Council said it had been working with West Midlands Police and Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands to consider vulnerabilities in the town centre.
The council said they would be temporary and will be replaced with 'permanent, less intrusive measures' as part of the ongoing regeneration of the town centre.