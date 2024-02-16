Ceremony helps to officially welcome new arrivals to borough

Throughout the year, Walsall Council holds group citizenship ceremonies for people becoming British citizens and the second group ceremony of 2024 took place recently in Walsall on Monday, February 12.

The Mayor of Walsall Councillor Chris Towe officially welcomed 30 new British citizens to the borough at the ceremony.

Joined by the Deputy Lieutenant of Walsall David Frost CBE DL, the Kings’ Representative, the ceremony marks a significant moment for the individuals, who have chosen to make the United Kingdom their home.

During the ceremony, the new citizens made an oath or affirmation of allegiance and a pledge to respect the rights, freedoms and laws of the UK.

The ceremony concluded with the Mayor and Deputy Lord Lieutenant presenting the new citizens with their certificates, while the new citizens expressed their hopes for a fulfilling life and future in their new hometown in Walsall.

The Mayor of Walsall, Councillor Chris Towe, said, “Citizenship ceremonies celebrate the significance of becoming a British citizen and welcome new citizens into the community.

"It’s a beautiful reminder of the diversity and strength of our community.

“Walsall is a great town with lovely people, schools, a hospital and art gallery, and good public transport.

"We have beautiful green parks and open spaces, and it’s a great place to live.

"I look forward to seeing all our latest citizens thrive and contribute to the vibrant life of Walsall and wish them all the best.”

Deputy Lieutenant, David Frost CBE DL, said, “It’s always an honour to take part in this ceremony and welcome new British citizens.

"The journey to citizenship is one of dedication and commitment, and it’s a time to celebrate their decision to call the United Kingdom their home.

"Walsall, steeped in history and vibrant with community spirit, is an excellent place to begin their new chapter."