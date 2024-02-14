Investigation continues into 'unexplained' death of six-month-old baby boy

The investigation comes after the body of the six-month-old boy was found dead in a flat in Orlando House, Caldmore, on Monday, February 5.

Two people, a 42-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were both arrested in relation to the death and have both been bailed with strict conditions while the investigation continues.

Talking about the investigation, a West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "There are no updates at this stage. The investigation continues."

The exact cause of death of the child is yet to be determined, with West Midlands Police saying that a post-mortem is set to take place.

At the time of the incident, West Midlands Police said: "Police are investigating the unexplained death of a six-month-old baby boy who was found at a Walsall home on Monday 5 February after police were called to the address.

"Two people – a 42-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman – were arrested in connection with the baby’s death. They have been bailed with strict conditions. A post-mortem will take place in due course to determine the exact cause of death.

"Inquiries are ongoing."

The incident was first reported after a 24-hour police vigil was spotted outside of the building, with one resident saying to the Express & Star that they saw forensics officers enter the building on Monday afternoon.