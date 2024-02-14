Express & Star
Investigation continues into 'unexplained' death of six-month-old baby boy

Police have confirmed that an investigation into the "unexplained" death of a six-month-old baby boy is still ongoing.

By Daniel Walton
Published
Police have remained outside Orlando House, Caldmore, since the incident that is reported to have taken place on Monday

The investigation comes after the body of the six-month-old boy was found dead in a flat in Orlando House, Caldmore, on Monday, February 5.

Two people, a 42-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were both arrested in relation to the death and have both been bailed with strict conditions while the investigation continues.

Talking about the investigation, a West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "There are no updates at this stage. The investigation continues."

The exact cause of death of the child is yet to be determined, with West Midlands Police saying that a post-mortem is set to take place.

At the time of the incident, West Midlands Police said: "Police are investigating the unexplained death of a six-month-old baby boy who was found at a Walsall home on Monday 5 February after police were called to the address.

"Two people – a 42-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman – were arrested in connection with the baby’s death. They have been bailed with strict conditions. A post-mortem will take place in due course to determine the exact cause of death.

"Inquiries are ongoing."

The incident was first reported after a 24-hour police vigil was spotted outside of the building, with one resident saying to the Express & Star that they saw forensics officers enter the building on Monday afternoon.

