Council to ban release of balloons and sky lanterns

Walsall Council said the move would protect the environment and ensure residents' safety.

While releasing balloons or sky lanterns may be seen as a beautiful way to mark special occasions, the authority says their consequences go beyond the initial spectacle.

Animals can mistake balloon remnants for food or become entangled in them, leading to injury and even death, and it is hoped the move will help to reduce the plastic waste generated from releases.

More than 160 local authorities across England have already banned balloon and sky lantern releases.

The proposed policy, which will apply to land owned and maintained by the council, including the adopted highway, aims to discourage the use of balloons and sky lanterns at events hosted or held on the Walsall Council estate.

The new policy will actively encourage private landowners and event organisers to explore alternative options to mark important occasions, such as bubbles, kites, digital fireworks, candles in jam jars, planting trees or flowers, and memorial walks.

Councillor Gary Flint, portfolio holder for wellbeing, leisure and public spaces at Walsall Council, said: “Our priority is to create a cleaner, greener borough, where nature is respected and protected, and our parks and open spaces support the health and wellbeing of our residents and visitors.

“This ban may have some small impacts upon third-party events which intend to generate income, but the council feels that the benefits of safeguarding our environment and preserving the natural beauty of our borough far outweigh the costs.

“As a council, we recognise the cultural significance and emotional value that balloon and lantern releases hold for various communities.

"To address this, accessible and affordable alternatives such as memorial walks, candles in jam jars, and community tree planting initiatives will be promoted, ensuring that diverse groups can continue to express themselves in environmentally friendly ways.”

The council intends to publicise the new policy on the Walsall Council website soon and will ensure that anyone wishing to hold an outdoor event on council land is made aware of the policy through the application process.