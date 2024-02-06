Appeal to find woman with distinctive butterfly and face tattoo in connection with burglary

West Midlands Police has launched an appeal for information on the whereabouts of 31-year-old Lindsey Hammersley, who is suspected of residential burglary.

Hammersley, from Walsall, is seen to have distinctive tattoos of a butterfly on her neck and a tattoo on her face.

On X, West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Lindsey Hammersley? The 31-year-old from #Walsall is wanted on suspicion of residential burglary.

"Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact us via Live Chat or call 101 quoting 20/30808/24."