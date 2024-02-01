Father accused of murdering baby broke four year silence about 'dropping son on the floor' after seeing ex-girlfriend distressed

David Hollick admitted he lied to his parents, the child's mother, her parents, doctors and the police about injuring his son, all for a desire "not to be judged as a bad parent".

Six-month-old Kairo Jax Hollick died in his mother's arms at Birmingham Children's Hospital in February 2020 after sustaining catastrophic brain and skull injuries whilst being cared for by his father David Hollick.

The 29-year-old, from Walsall, told jurors at Birmingham Crown Court, where he denies charges of murder and manslaughter, why he kept quiet for nearly four years about "accidentally" dropping the baby on his head until midway through his trial.

He said: "I did not want to be judged, judged as a bad parent. I was scared about losing my children. I felt I would be judged for my stupid, clumsiness in falling over with him in my arms."

Defence barrister Amjad Malik KC asked: "Why did you wait to tell us what happened at that point in this trial?"

Hollick replied."It was seeing the mother of my two beautiful boys, she deserves to know, she is going to judge me, but my trip, my accident caused what had happened to our little boy."