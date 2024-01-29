Bishop officially opens school's reflection space created by artistic pupils

The reflection space for prayer and quiet time at Hartlebury CE Primary School is decorated by artwork made by pupils.

The Right Reverend John Inge heard how all the pupils contributed to the space with their colourful handprints and how they printed ink drawings of religious symbols onto fabric squares which were made into a beautiful curtain and cushions.

The project, started last April, was spearheaded by the school’s chair of governors Alex Jolly, a learning engagement manager at Walsall’s New Art Gallery, and her mum Sue Radway.

Mrs Jolly said: “It was a creative journey for the children who learned new skills and used their imagination together. They all showed enormous potential and all contributed, learning as much as they possibly could.”

Sophie Bartlett, head of school, added: “This is a beautiful area of our school created by the children with artist Alex. It is a place which enables children of all faiths and none to make personal reflections and to explore life questions, spirituality and faith in a safe, creative and peaceful way.”

Bishop John said: “It was a great joy to learn about the prayer and reflection space and to pray for God’s blessing on each and every one associated with this wonderful school.”