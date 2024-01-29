Appeal launched for help with finding missing man

Walsall Police have asked for help with finding Daniel, who has gone missing from Walsall.

The force said he was last seen wearing a black and grey hooded top, black jogging bottoms and black trainers, but also said that if anyone sees him to not approach him, but to instead call 999.

A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "Have you seen Daniel who is missing from Walsall?

"The 37-year-old is wearing a black and grey hooded top, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

"If you have seen him or know where he is, please do not approach him, but call us on 999 quoting log 3181 of 27/2."