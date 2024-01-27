Two-car crash in Walsall sends one veering into bus stop - but nobody hurt

The two-car smash between a black Kia Sportage and a silver Volkswagen Passat happened in Wednesbury Road in Walsall at about midday on Saturday.

It happened at the junction with Ford Street, Pleck, resulting in front end damage to the Kia when it struck a bin and the bus stop.

The car came to rest next to a bus shelter

Kia owner Andy Hohn, aged 64, of Bentley, said: "I was coming from Walsall direction on the main road when it happened.

"I was trying to avoid the other car and ended up in the bus stop on the opposite side of the road. I wasn't hurt.

"There were a few people waiting at the bus stop. They moved out of the way pretty quickly when they saw me coming. They did ask me if I was okay afterwards.

"The Passat driver drove away at first, but after a short time he came back to apologise to me and we exchanged details. I'm now trying to contact my insurance company to get my car moved. It' a very busy road."

Iren Nessa, aged 47, a housewife of Oxford Street, added: "I was going into town and was waiting for the bus when the crash happened.

"It was frightening experience to see a crash happen in front of your eyes. I panicked."