Lanes reopen on northbound M6 after crash

National Highways West Midlands said at about midday on Friday that lanes had been closed on the northbound carriageway between junction 10 for Walsall and 10a for the M54.

The message said that traffic officers were heading to the scene and advised of delays of up to 45 minutes.

A spokesman for National Highways West Midlands said: "There are reports of a collision on the M6 northbound between junction 10 for Walsall and junction 10A for the M54, which has resulted in lanes being closed.

"Traffic officers are en route.

"There are delays of 45 minutes above normal travel time."

An update at around 12.30pm said lanes had reopened, and warned congestion would take time to clear.

Staffordshire Police, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue and West Midlands Fire Service have been contacted for further information.