Council announces new prices for bulky waste collection

The changes, which will be applied to the Bulky Waste Collection Service offered by Walsall Council, will see councillors attempt to make the service more self-sufficient in the future.

The bulky waste services have proved popular among residents of Walsall, giving homeowners a way to dispose of waste in a legal manner.

The new prices service will see the price of bulky waste collections rise from £10 for three items (or three points) to £30 per three points.

The new prices are as follows; one to three points for £30, four to six points for £50, seven to nine points for £70.

Talking about the price change, councillor Kerry Murphy, portfolio holder Street Pride at Walsall Council, said: "This is a really useful service for residents and one that is used frequently. There have been over 15,000 bookings for this service in the last year.

"We understand the impact this price increase may have on our residents, and while this has not been an easy decision, it is crucial for us to ensure the ongoing delivery of the bulky waste collection service.

Residents will still be able to book collection between 6.30am and 5.30pm on Monday to Friday.

The councillor continued: "We have carefully reviewed our options and believe that this revised tariff strikes the right balance between affordability and financial sustainability.

"We value the input of our residents and encourage them to share their comments and concerns regarding this change. Their feedback allows us to continuously improve our services and better serve our community."

For more information on the changes, please visit the Walsall Council website.