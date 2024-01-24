Bloxwich green spaces to be transformed in £5m project

A range of improvements will be carried out at sites across the area with the aim of enhancing playing facilities, introducing a raft of sporting and other facilities and bring redundant buildings back into use.

The venues identified as part of the scheme include King George V Playing Fields – where Bloxwich Carnival has been held in previous years – Bloxwich and Leamore Parks, Pat Collins Memorial Gardens and Promenade Gardens.

The Green Bloxwich Programme is one of the projects being undertaken as part of the wider £25m Town Deal funded by the Government.

Bosses said facilities will be enhanced with new multi-use games area, tennis courts, outdoor gyms, allotment areas, tree planting, new paths and landscaping and improved car parking.

They also said they wanted to "capitalise" on the popularity of the parks and playing fields, which was evident during the Covid lockdowns.