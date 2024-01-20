Volkswagen driver arrested for positive drugs test after being pulled over for no tax

The man, who was driving a Volkswagen on the M6, was pulled over by officers from Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) after being found to have had no valid tax on the vehicle for more than a year.

He was subsequently arrested by officers after testing positive for drug driving, with his car seized.

A spokesman for CMPG said: "The driver of this VW was stopped just off junction 10 of the M6, for having no tax on his vehicle for the last 12 months.

"He also tested positive for drug driving, so arrested and on route to custody.

"Vehicle seized on behalf of the DVLA."