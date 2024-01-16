Piano prodigy Eddie Gripper performing in Walsall

Jazz Midlands is presenting The Eddie Gripper Trio at The Table, Lower Hall Lane, on Monday, January 29.

The Eddie Gripper Trio are one of the country's most in-demand, vibrant and enthralling jazz band.

Hailing from Oxford and now based in Cardiff, pianist, composer and educator Eddie Gripper released his debut album Home on Ubuntu Records label in March 2023. Delightfully minimalist improvisation brings to life the stories behind each of his thoughtful compositions.

At a very young age, Eddie Gripper has proved an incredible prowess on his instrument of choice, clearly demonstrating an innate talent that would often take a lifetime to achieve. This is very much evident on Eddie’s debut album Home, a captivating body of work that perfectly showcases the young pianist’s expertise in an exquisite light.

Complimenting Eddie Gripper’s phenomenal skills on the piano are the exceptionally creative musicians Ursula Harrison on bass and Patrick Barrett-Donlon on drums.